Update on highway upgrade conditions

Road works will continue to impact the Pacific Highway traffic next week. Contributed

CHANGED traffic conditions and night work will impact motorists next week on the Pacific Highway.

From Tuesday May 1, night work will take place on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and Tuckombil Road at Woodburn for up to four nights.

There will be changes to the Harwood Bridge lift span opening times so work can continue on the piers in the middle of the Clarence River for the new bridge.

From Monday April 30 to the end of September 2018, the Harwood Bridge lift span will be available for opening before 6.45am on Monday, after 5pm on Saturday and all day on Sunday. The lift span will be closed all day from Tuesday to Friday.

As part of building the new bridge across the Clarence River at Harwood, temporary closures of the Pacific Highway at night will continue from Sunday April 29 to transport and install large precast concrete girders.

Deliveries are scheduled to occur between 7pm and 1am Monday to Friday and on Sundays.

Detours will remain in place at night while concrete pieces are installed over Yamba Road and the Clarence River and motorists should follow the directions of traffic controllers.

A reduced speed limit of 80km/h will remain in place on a 1.5 kilometre section of the Pacific Highway south of Maclean to allow for an increase in heavy vehicles accessing the project site north of the service station in this area.

Additional changes to local roads

There will be speed limit restrictions and traffic control on Shark Creek Road, Gulmarrad next week allowing for work to improve the section of road that crosses the new highway alignment.

Work will continue to be carried out on Somervale Road and Bostock Road, Tucabia as well as Firth Heinz Road at Pillar Valley to build new permanent local roads at these locations.

Work will continue on Eight Mile Lane, between Pheasants Creek and Airport Road at Glenugie to improve road safety. The speed limit will be reduced to 40km/h while work is carried.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call

132 701.