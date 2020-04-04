UPDATE: Northern NSW confirms new coronavirus case

One new case of COVID-19 has been recorded in Northern NSW, bringing the total to 45.

AS of April 4, one new case of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Northern NSW Local Health District. This brings the districts total to 45; having sharply risen by 20 cases since last week.

Of the NNSWLHD cases, four COVID-19 patients have been hospitalised.

The Public Health Unit is following up close contacts of cases who are located within northern NSW, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact with the confirmed case.

They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.

If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a Health officer will contact you directly.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, runny nose, or shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms should isolate themselves from others.

For advice and information about COVID-19 visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related enquiries.

For health related advice, ask your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.