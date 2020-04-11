Menu
NNSWLHD confirms two new cases in 24 hours. Picture: Marc Stapelberg
News

UPDATE: new coronavirus cases recorded in Northern NSW

Holly Cormack
11th Apr 2020 9:03 AM

AS of April 9, there were 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in residents across the Northern NSW Local Health District, with two new cases having been reported in the last 24 hours.

Of these cases, 44 have been contracted overseas, four were acquired from close contact with a known case, the source of one has not yet been identified, and two cases are currently under investigation.

Two of the confirmed cases are currently being cared for in hospital, with one in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, runny nose, or shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms should isolate themselves from others.

Opening hours for the NNSWLHD COVID-19 clinics remain unchanged over the Easter long weekend.

All clinics are open seven days a week. Opening hours are between:

Lismore Base Hospital: 10am – 6pm

Grafton Base Hospital: 10am – 6pm

The Tweed Hospital: 10am – 6pm

Byron Central Hospital: 10am – 4pm

For advice and information about COVID-19 visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related enquiries.

For health related advice, ask your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.

