Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

UPDATE: Man ‘with mullet’ spotted walking near Sth Rocky pub

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
10th Jan 2021 12:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

12:20PM

Multiple police units are searching the area around the Red Lion after “the man with the mullet” was reporedly seen near the intersection of Fitzroy St and Murray St.

EARLIER TODAY: Police are on the lookout for a man in his 30s who reportedly assaulted pharmacy staff in South Rockhampton on Sunday morning because he didn’t want to pay his bill.

The man is described as in his 30s, with a tan, a mullet and a bandaged right foot.

He was last seen around the McDonald’s carpark in South Rockhampton about 10.15am.

Reports are coming in he might have been involved in a similar incident elsewhere on Sunday morning.

More to come.

assault allegations maccas mullets qps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge lines at Lismore hospital COVID testing clinic

        Premium Content Huge lines at Lismore hospital COVID testing clinic

        News People are turning out in droves to get tested this weekend, prompting the question of whether more clinics should be opened.

        ‘DRAMATIC SCENE’: Rescue chopper called to serious crash

        Premium Content ‘DRAMATIC SCENE’: Rescue chopper called to serious crash

        News Paramedics, critical care team worked to stabilise patient at scene

        Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

        Premium Content Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

        Property $3.2 million worth of works are proposed for the property.

        Fast-tracking of COVID jab could hit brick wall in Mullum

        Premium Content Fast-tracking of COVID jab could hit brick wall in Mullum

        News OPINION: Battle lines are already being drawn over COVID vaccine