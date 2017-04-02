23°
News

UPDATE: Lismore residents return to devastation

Marc Stapelberg
| 3rd Apr 2017 1:13 AM
North and South Lismore had extensive cleanup to do after flooding.
North and South Lismore had extensive cleanup to do after flooding. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

As the floodwaters finally left the streets of Lismore they were replaced by scenes of mud, piles of debris and damage and exhausted business owners.

The clean-up effort in Lismore had started despite dangers regarding electrical systems and building stability.

Lickiss Fabrications co-owner Sherilee Matthews said she was in town helping friends and family clean-up after cleaning up Lickiss Fabrications in South Lismore.

"The whole town is a disaster area - obviously,” she said.

She said they were lucky enough to get all the stock out and were getting stuck into cleaning up the Mum 'n Me store in Lismore to help family out.

"Everybody needs to get down here and help Lismore recover not just now but in the future aswell,” she said.

Keen on Green owner Kate Fernandes said they were getting ready to sell their store when it got washed away which was especially devastating.

"All under our house was also completely flooded," she said.

"I had to go wading through it to save pets which we lost a few of as well.

"At its shallowest it was thigh deep."

Brett Grainger, of South Lismore, they had lived in their house for fifty years.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"You just clean-up and keep going," Mr Grainger said.

He said they had boats wash up in their backyard.

"It was time to get up and get out, 'oh look there's a boat'," he said.

He said seventy years of memories were all damaged.

Lismore Soup Kitchen president Mieke Bell said their clean-up was going well but they were worried for those in their care as they would usually serve between seventy and ninety meals a day to marginalised people in Lismore.

"Clearly it is important for those people that we get our service up and running as soon as possible," she said.

She estimated that they could be closed for as long as a week, but that they would be making sandwiches for people.

She said donations of money at this time would be better than physical items but in a weeks' time items such as linens and blankets would be most welcome.

To donate: Call Mieke Bell on 0407789528

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  damage disaster lismore northern rivers disaster northern rivers flooding town

Lismore clean up: what to expect

Lismore clean up: what to expect

Information about waste collection, power, roads and water.

Latest list of roads closed on Northern Rivers

Lismore Rowing Club carpark

Updates of road closures will continue throughout the day

UPDATE: Northern NSW flood death toll climbs

Mark Austin died in his caravan during the floods.

SES warns communities about flood water dangers in the wake of 'tragedy'

Stay safe while cleaning up flood damage

Keiran Scott and his son Sebastian have a long road ahead to clean up their newsagency in Molesworth St, Lismore.

Safety advice for floods affected areas as clean-up begins

Local Partners

Rotary steps in and rescues hospital beds

ROTARY has stepped in and will send the excess beds currently in Lismore Base hospital carpark to a medical centre in Papua New Guinea.

Personal care drive to help those struggling financially

CARING APPEAL: FSG Australia and the Richmond-Tweed Regional Library have joined forces to collect personal care items to give away to those who need it. Pictured at Ballina library are FSG project co-ordinator Claire McNally (left) and Ballina librarian Kerrie Fairlie.

Sometimes it's the everyday items that have to take a back seat

Carboot market cancelled for first time in 29 years

NOT ON: The next Lismore Car Boot Market will be held on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Find out here an update list of markets for this weekend

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

‘Treated like monkeys’: Married At First Sight brides Lauren Bran and Susan Rawlings hit out.

MAFS DINNER FROM HELL: ‘You are a cocky little pr*ck’

Just when Nadia thought Anthony wasn’t going to show up ...

MAFS tipped over the edge at the messy reunion. Things got nasty.

Della and Tully find instant restaurant redemption on MKR

Della and Tully serve up their entrees during their ultimate instant restaurant.

FOODIE friends do regional Queensland proud on hit cooking show.

What's on the small screen this week

Will it be happily ever after for Sharon and Nick?

MARRIED At First Sight couples reunite and brekky shows hit the road

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for a brand new home or development site. Situated just a few minutes' walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

Rural 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Northern Rivers homes are hot property

SCENIC: Byron Bay was one of the suburbs that recorded a median house sale price in excess of $1 million.

Low stock levels and high demand keeps market buoyant.

Plenty of properties to thumb through in tomorrow's paper

Find your dream home in our property guide in tomorrow's Weekend Star.

Grab a cuppa, get the Weekend Star and check out the property pages

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!