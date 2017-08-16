UPDATE: Firies warn of high smoke levels from fires

12.30pm Wednesday: FRNSW crews will continue to monitor fire conditions in the area today.

Residents are reminded that there will be smoke in the area for some time.

The perimeter of the fire from early Monday morning is secure at this time and is being patrolled.

It is expected that with the change in wind conditions later today that more residents will notice smoke in the area of Links Ave and Manly St.

Residents should monitor the conditions and call 000 if there are visible flames in the area.

9.30am Wednesday: CONDITONS across the Northern Rivers are so hot and dry fire permits would be cancelled if it was within fire season.

Rural Fire Service superintendent Michael Brett said Wednesday's high fire danger was the earliest in around five years.

"Today's very high fire danger means if we were in permit season which starts September 1, then all permits would have been cancelled," he said.

"So far it's all been very quiet and conditions behaving."

With temperatures set to sizzle in the early 30s today and tomorrow, Sup Brett said the regions 21 RFS brigades are still on standby.

"Permit season will still start on the first of September," he said.

"Rarely do we revoke this earlier than first of September, it all hinges on the weather."