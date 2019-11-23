UPDATE: Erratic, unpredictable fire spreads at Bora Ridge

Footage of the Myall Creek fire, Bora Ridge on Thursday.

Footage of the Myall Creek fire, Bora Ridge on Thursday. NSW RFS

AT 10AM today, NSW RFS released a newsletter updating the community on the relentless fire at Myall Creek, Bora Ridge, encouraging people to share, print and display.

Yesterday, the fire grew to over 52,750 hectares in size and remains uncontrolled.

The fire spread in a number of directions under the influence of gusty variable winds, burning intensely in a southerly and westerly direction and impacting communities around Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd, Camira Creek, Whiporie and Mount Marsh.

The fire also spread south and east closing the Pacific Highway, threatening Mororo Road area and spotted over the Highway near Tabbimobile.

"Fire fighters continue working hard to protect life and property in very difficult conditions,” RFS shared on the newsletter.

Fire fighters are being supported by aircraft and heavy plant however the fire remains uncontrolled.

RFS warn 'today is another day of very high fire danger and we are expecting strong northerly winds'.

With predicted strong winds, fire is expected to spread south and is likely to reach Ashby and surrounds today.

This includes areas around Pringles Way, Tullymorgan, Mangrove Creek Road, Gallagher's Lane and Ashby Heights.

People in these areas need to activate their Bushfire Survival Plans.

"If your plan is to leave, leave this morning towards Maclean or Grafton, before conditions deteriorate,” NSW RFS said.

"Conditions are constantly changing and the fire behaviour and direction will be erratic and unpredictable.”

There are a number of road closures in place.

People are warned not to try to go around road closures as they will be entering an active fireground and putting their lives in danger.

The Summerland Way and Old Tenterfield Road remain closed.

The Pacific Highway is currently open, but this may change at short notice.

KNOW WHAT TO DO:

If your plan is to leave, leave this morning towards Maclean or Grafton

Put your Bush Fire Survival Plan into action - Do not expect a fire truck at your property.

Keep informed, watch out for changing conditions and check your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

If you don't have a plan, decide now what you will do.

Take care on the roads, there will be smoke and other dangers. There are road closures in place.

Roads may be closed at short notice.

STAY UP TO DATE

Check the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au

Listen to your local radio stations including 94.5 FM, 738 AM

Call the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

Check official messaging on NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone Facebook page

For information on road conditions or closures, call Live Traffic NSW on 131 700 or check

www.livetraffic.com and northernrivers.myroadinfo.com.au

Seek further assistance at an evacuation centre.

An evacuation centre has been established at Maclean Showgrounds.