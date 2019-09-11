UPDATE: Ember warning as fireys continue to battle bushfire

Firefighters have been doing tactical backburning overnight.

Firefighters have been doing tactical backburning overnight.

THE Long Gully Rd bushfire is continuing to spread in a number of different directions, but fire crews have managed to get tactical backburning done overnight.

In an update posted online this morning, the Rural Fire Service said the blaze had now burnt more than 43,000 hectares of land.

It is still not under control, but has been downgraded to Advice level.

"Conditions on the fire ground have eased... the fire is continuing to spread in a number of directions due to winds and local terrain," the RFS explains.

"Crews have been working to protect homes across the fireground.

"The fire continues to burn to the west of the Clarence River in the Girard State Forest.

"The Bruxner Highway is closed between Tabulam and Tenterfield.

"Across the fireground please be aware of smoke and embers.

"These embers may start spot fires ahead of the main fire front. Follow advice of firefighters working in the area."

Premier to visit region

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott are expected to visit fire-ravaged areas of Northern NSW today.

Ms Berejiklian, Mr Barilaro and Mr Elliott will meet Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall and receive a briefing from the Incident Management Team about bushfires across the region.

They will visit Tenterfield and Drake

What should residents do now?

If you are in the area of Drake, Ewingar, Sandy Place, Tilbaroo and areas on the western side of the Clarence River, follow your bush fire survival plan and ensure you know what you'll do if conditions change.

Areas on the eastern side of the Clarence River should monitor conditions closely. Ensure you know what you will do if the fire impacts on your property.

If you live in the area but are away from your home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

Other Information

An Evacuation Centre at Tenterfield Showgrounds, 62 Miles St, Tenterfield is open today from 8am to 8pm. Members of the public can register their details prior to attending the Evacuation Centre. Visit the Register Find Reunite site at https://register.redcross.org.au and register for the 'Bushfire in Tenterfield'.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 10am, or if the situation changes.