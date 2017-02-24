UPDATE: Cow stuck in mud found. SES on their way

This poor cow is stuck fast in the mud on the side of the river.

Friday 1pm: JAMES Brown is one gutsy cow rescuer.

After following the drama on the Nimbin hook ups Facebook page, he took it upon himself to go and find the stranded animal.

Nimbin Hook ups Facebook page follower James Brown located the beast in trouble and made a call out for people to come and help save it. Contributed

"OK people. I found the cow," he posted.

"I've nearly got it out on my own. But I'm f*ked. And my phone is wet and about to die. Someone come help."

Location of the stranded cow as sent by James Brown who kayaked up to find it. Contributed

Friday 12pm: IT WAS a dramatic event that unfolded last night on the Nimbin hook ups Facebook page when Matt Stanley put a callout for help to save a cow stuck in the mud.

The Lismore resident had been cruising up the Wilson River in his dad's 'tinnie' when he found the unlucky creature.

"It was my first time on the river as I'm only new in town," he said.

"I'd seen the cow standing in the mud and I got out on shore to try and rip it out."

Cow stuck fast in the mud on the bank of the Wilsons River. Contributed

Unfortunately Matt said the cow panicked and was fighting him.

"I got her out about 20-30cm but she was fighting me and was already exhausted."

Having to take his dad back home for his diabetic condition and not having a boat licence, Matt was unable to get back to the cow so he did a callout on social media.

"Emergency. I'm about 5 to 10 mins up the river from Lismore bridge. Just found a cow stuck in the mud," he posted on the Nimbin hook ups Facebook page.

As the night continued on Matt desperately contacted the Lismore police who turned up in a squad car where he was waiting at the boat ramp.

"They didn't have a boat and were unable to get to the cow," he said.

One woman following Matt's story on Facebook managed to organise a crew from the Lismore SES who picked Matt up in a boat and started to search the river.

Others posted encouragement, offers of help and one man also went searching.

Unfortunately, lack of knowledge of the area and diminishing petrol supplies were against the search party and they were unable to find the animal.

After only four hours sleep Matt is still wanting to help find the cow and rescue it.

He stated the animal has a tag on it with the initials MJK.

If anyone is able to help, you can go to his post on Facebook and let him know.