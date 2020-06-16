Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are currently responding to reports of an armed man inside a Rocky CBD business.
Police are currently responding to reports of an armed man inside a Rocky CBD business.
Breaking

UPDATE: CBD standoff with armed man ends

kaitlyn smith
16th Jun 2020 11:51 AM | Updated: 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE,1.30PM: A standoff near Rockhampton's old Australia Post Office on East St earlier this morning has ended peacefully.

Earlier reports confirmed a man had barricaded himself inside a bathroom on the building's upper-level around 11.30am.

It is understood he was armed with a knife and razor blades.

The man has since been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

No injuries have been reported.

INITIAL, 11.50am: POLICE have descended on a Rockhampton CBD's business after reports a man armed with a knife and razors has been intimidating staff in the building.

It is understood the man entered the building next to Australia Post on East St around 11.30pm acting erratically and punching walls.

The suspect has been described as "quite unstable and very unpredictable."

It is believed the man has barricaded himself inside a bathroom on the building's second-level.

Police are working to ensure the building's safety for staff members inside.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come.

More Stories

armed man australia post east st editors picks qps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Outpouring of grief for dedicated veteran advocate

        premium_icon Outpouring of grief for dedicated veteran advocate

        News THE public are invited to attend gaurd of honour for Sheldon Maher, set to be held the morning of his funeral.

        RARE SIGHTING: Driver rescues stunning bird

        premium_icon RARE SIGHTING: Driver rescues stunning bird

        News Spotting one of these birds in the wild is extremely rare

        'I'm embarrassed': Woman defrauded employer of $180,000

        premium_icon 'I'm embarrassed': Woman defrauded employer of $180,000

        Crime She was forced to sell her Lismore home to repay the money

        Lucky echidna suffers minor injuries after a wild ride

        premium_icon Lucky echidna suffers minor injuries after a wild ride

        News THE monotreme climbed into the engine bay of a car which then travelled from Lennox...