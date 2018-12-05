UPDATE: Afternoon deluge smothers Cooloola Coast fires

Veteran QFES first officer Ted Uebergang captured these incredible photos of the Cooloola bushfire roaring on Sunday night.

THE bushfire burning in the Great Sandy National Park since Saturday was downgraded to a "general advice" level late this afternoon when storms dumped at least 30mm of rain on the Cooloola Coast.

Ten crews in total were still fighting the fire near Kings Bore Rd, the Western Break and Teewah Beach in the Cooloola section of the park as of a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service update at 5:25pm.

Crews faced a long Monday night alongside Queensland Parks and Wildlife officers backburning to strengthen and establish containment lines.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the afternoon deluge had helped "ease conditions" while the fire continued to burn within containment lines.

QFES advised nearby residents could still be affected by smoke haze in the area.

Neither authority could confirm how many hectares of forest had been burnt out or how close to the beach the flames reached, but an aircraft was most likely going to assess and map the extent of the fire yesterday.

Smoke was still heavily impacting surrounding areas, including Rainbow Beach Rd, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay. Motorists in the area are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

Camping areas and walking tracks within the park remain closed until further notice.