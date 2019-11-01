Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The dog suspected to be involved in this incident has been impounded while an investigation is underway.
The dog suspected to be involved in this incident has been impounded while an investigation is underway. Zelenekky Yuriy
Health

Staffy bites 77-year-old woman who was protecting her pets

Rhylea Millar
1st Nov 2019 8:08 PM | Updated: 8:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An elderly woman was transported to Bundaberg Hospital after she was bitten by a dog - believed to be a Staffordshire bull terrier - on Friday morning.

The dog has been impounded.

The incident occurred at 6.16am yesterday morning, when a 77-year-old woman was walking her two dogs on Halpin St in Norville.

During the walk, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier escaped from a yard on Faldt St and approached the woman.

Police said the woman advised she was concerned that the Staffy would attack her two dogs, so she picked them up to try and protect them.

A person who was driving past at the time stopped to help the woman, who placed her two dogs in the car, but the Staffy allegedly jumped in the car after them.

The woman and driver were able to pull the Staffordshire Bull Terrier out of the car, before it ran off.

During the incident, the 77-year-old woman sustained injuries to her lip and arms.

She was transported to hospital in a stable condition and treated for wounds on her arms and lip.

A spokesperson for Wide Bay Hospital confirmed that the patient would be transferred to a Brisbane hospital to undergo further treatment.

Police said the Staffy was later found on Duncraigen St.

A spokesperson from the Bundaberg Regional Council said the dog involved has been seized and the matter is currently under investigation.

"The dog suspected to be involved in this incident has been impounded while an investigation is underway," they said.

animal dog bite hospital pet
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 JOBS: New Lismore cannabis facility given green light

        premium_icon 100 JOBS: New Lismore cannabis facility given green light

        Business UP TO 100 new jobs will be created at a multi-million dollar medicinal cannabis operation in the Lismore area, and construction is already under way.

        Vagina sign in a sensitve location causes a huge stir

        premium_icon Vagina sign in a sensitve location causes a huge stir

        Offbeat Billboard advertising for theatre group's play cops a blast.

        PHOTOS: Very special visitor flies into Lismore Airport

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Very special visitor flies into Lismore Airport

        News He flew in and was then whisked off again in a helicopter

        Reincarnated on the wrong side of history every single time.

        premium_icon Reincarnated on the wrong side of history every single time.

        News Addressing that most Byronial of subjects- reincarnation.