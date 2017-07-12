Upcycle your school holidays

A tour of the Lismore Rainforest Botanic gardens is also part of the Upcycle Your Holidays event.

FREE fun for all ages, the countdown is on for Lismore City Council's third annual Upcycle Your Holidays event.

The day will run from 9.30am to 1.30pm at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Road, with visitors able to explore, create, repair, plant and have fun while learning about recycling and native plants and animals.

Activities include:

Follow the journey of your waste on a bus tour as it gets separated, sorted or turned into nourishing compost at the Materials Recovery Facility.

Explore the local environment with nature activities and guided walks in the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens.

Operate a rubbish truck, climb in and see how it works.

Take a bird's eye view of what goes down the drain to our rivers and out to the ocean with the 3D catchment model.

Take a closer look at stingless native bees - taste their sugarbags and find out about their vital role in local food pollination.

Make your own bag from old T-shirts - no sewing needed!

Construct a pot from paper and plant a seedling to take home.

Kids can also buy a bike at the Revolve Shop then get help from John to get it repaired and working for an extra $5.

Please book a time between 9.30am and 11.30am with John on 0408 282 224.

Parents may like to embrace their inner-DIY at browse the Revolve Shop for a second-hand treasure to take home to repaint, reuse or remake.

All children must be accompanied by a supervising adult, and please bring a hat, sunscreen and plenty of drinking water. You can also bring along a picnic to have in the botanic gardens as you watch out for a koala.

The event will be held on Thursday, July 13.