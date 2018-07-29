Up, up and away at Aviation Expo

WALKING THE PLANE: Organiser Lismore City Councils Danielle Hanigan walks the light planes into position as they arrive on the day.

WALKING THE PLANE: Organiser Lismore City Councils Danielle Hanigan walks the light planes into position as they arrive on the day. Jennifer Crawley

A HEAVY blanket of fog did not stop thousands of aviation nuts flocking to the Lismore Aviation Expo on Sunday.

"The fog's made it a bit tricky to fly in this morning,” organiser Lismore City Council's Danielle Hanigan said.

With more planes on the ground than last year, Ms Hanigan said she expected up to 10000 people to attend the event.

Spectators were also allowed to cross the runway to view flyovers, take-offs and landings from the middle of the airfields.

"It's great this year because you can get up close to have a look,'' Ms Hanigan said.

A lot of the planes stopped at Tyagarah to wait for the fog to lift before heading into Lismore.

Ms Hanigan said the Northern region has hundreds of private small plane owners who keep their aircraft in hangars at airports at Lismore, Evans Head, Tyagarah, Ballina and Murwillumbah.

Damian Claffey's little boy Theo kept was so impressed with aircraft he kept saying "wow!”, "wow!” and "wow!” again, said his Dad.

Ms Hanigan said the aviation expo had a special place in the imaginations of children.

"Kids are so impressed - it's a feast for the eyes on the ground and in the skies.”

Many of the crowd had come to see the P40 Kitty Hawk, only one of two in the country.

Only $5 entry for adults and kids under 16 free made the Lismore Aviation Expo the cheapest air-show in the country, she said.

"It's a inexpensive day out.”

Oliver Mueller and his son Jakob flew the family gyro-copter from Byron Bay for the day. Mr Mueller is the owner of Byron Bay Gyro-copters.

"We dressed warmly and the perspex screens protected us,'' Mr Mueller said.