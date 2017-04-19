24°
Up to $10m of flood damage to council roads

19th Apr 2017 10:35 AM

RICHMOND Valley Council is estimating up to 10 million dollars' worth of damage to roads has occurred during the two recent flooding events, which severely impacted the local area.

Given the size of the second flood event, the Richmond Valley got off relatively lightly compared to what was being experienced in neighbouring areas to our north.

Coraki, Bora Ridge, Bungawalbin, Moonem and Swan Bay were the worst affected areas.

Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said now flood waters had receded, RVC crews were attending to the repair of roads and other critical infrastructure.

Mr Macdonald said most common damage had been to sealed and unsealed roads, bridge approaches, and causeways and culverts.

He said Council was seeking interim support from the Roads and Maritime Services to get repairs underway as soon as possible. A full claim will be lodged under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

"While all reasonable efforts have been taken to reduce the inconvenience to road users and residents as much as possible, we are aware a number of roads have significant scouring which is making it difficult for residents to drive along with confidence," Mr Macdonald said.

"Emergency work has been carried out on most bus routes, however, important thoroughfares such as Swan Bay-New Italy Road, Moonem-New Italy Road, Reardons Lane, Boggy Creek Road, and Myall Creek Road are in need of urgent repairs."

Mr Macdonald is seeking patience and understanding from residents as crews attend to the repair of State, regional and local rural roads, as well as ensuring storm water drainage pits and pipes are clear and functioning.

"Once Council receives the nod from the RMS, crews will work continuously to replace, rebuild and reopen flood damaged roads across the Richmond Valley," he said.

Mr Macdonald said workers from RVC's Infrastructure and Environment department had also been helping our Lismore neighbours tackle the big job of cleaning up their city following major flooding.

"Major incidents like this bring out the best in people, and we had numerous staff put up their hands to help out, showing council-to-council goodwill is alive and well," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers council northern rivers flood northern rivers roads richmond valley council

