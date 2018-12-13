UP IN FLAMES: Woman's loses diamonds in mail truck blaze

BURNT GOODS: The remains of an Australia Post semi-trailer after it caught alight on the Capricorn Hwy. INSET: Ora Glover, has lost her ring in the fire.

A BLACKWATER woman is feeling the pinch after a $3,000 ring was among hundreds of items missing from a mail truck which caught fire.

Ora Glover's precious package was aboard an Australia Post truck that caught fire on the Capricorn Highway near Westwood enroute to the areas between Bluff, Blackwater and then Longreach and Winton.

Police have confirmed the fire was non-suspicious.

Ms Glover had taken the ring to a jewellers in Emerald to have one of the claws holding the main diamond stone repaired.

The jewellery store sent the ring to another company to be repaired and it was on its way back to Emerald when the truck caught fire.

The pink amethyst nine carat ring that was on a truck that caught fire. Contributed

The ring was a gift from her husband in 2016 and had a lot of sentimental meaning.

They had endured a tough year that year and her husband has seen her admire the ring a few times and surprised her with it.

"It was extremely special, I had never had anything like that before.... I feel like it was something I would pass down to my kids," Mrs Glover said.

The ring is a nine carat pink amethyst in rose gold with small diamonds around it.

Ms Glover is frustrated because diamonds don't burn and says parts of her ring could have been salvageable.

She says Australia Post has not been able to comment or advise if they recovered the stones.

"So where are the stones? I could just have them reset, now it is going to cost thousands to replace the whole ring... But with the stones it may be only a few hundred to have them reset," Ms Glover said.

Ora Glover just wants her ring back. Contributed

As Ms Glover was not the sender or the receiver of the parcel but a customer of the jewellery store, she has no authority and has not been able to call Australia Post and lodge a fault - even though it was her ring that went missing.

The two jewellery businesses have both been in contact with the mail service and the only compensation offered was for the Brisbane sender to the tune of $50.

The lack of responsibility or care Australia Post has taken has been most frustrating, Ms Glover said.

"No insurance, no nothing... it was their truck that caught fire, it was a fault of the company, it wasn't like it got lost or anything," she said.

"If it is was my car that caught, fire my insurance would cover it.

"I feel like if it was any other logistics company had that happen, they would have insured it."

Ms Glover said she could not fault the Emerald jewellery store, who was "extremely apologetic".

"It's not their fault it happened," she said.

The remains of an Australia Post semi-trailer after it caught alight on Tuesday night. NINE NEWS

Another frustrating part is that Australia Post did not get in contact about the incinerated parcel.

Waiting for the ring to arrive by post, the store manager quickly realised it could have been in the burnt truck.

"Australia Post didn't contact them, all it was was a newspaper articles and they had to piece together," Ms Glover said.

"You just wouldn't think it was yours that would be affected.

"I feel pretty disappointed with how Australia Post have handled it."

The jewellery businesses are now looking into other insurance options, however the ring, would have to be custom made as there is no more of that style left to buy.

CUSTOMER INQUIRIES:

If you have missing mail, phone Australia Post on 13 18 18 quoting the reference number 21604740.

In a statement to The Morning Bulletin regarding the case, Australia Post stated the following:

"We are very sorry to hear Ms Glover's jewellery was lost in a truck fire last month and are in the process of contacting her to offer any assistance we can," Australia Post spokesperson Michelle Skehan said.

"Unfortunately in this instance insurance wasn't purchased which would have covered the value for the loss of the ring. We always encourage customers to take out extra cover for valuable items.

"We are still working through customer enquiries and providing compensation where we can. We are urging customers who believe they may be impacted to call us on 13 POST quoting the reference number 21604740."