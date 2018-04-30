Menu
Simon Baker, Samson Coulter and Ben Spence in a scene from the movie Breath. Supplied by Screen Australia.
Movies

UP CLOSE: Simon Baker talks about the making of Breath

Javier Encalada
by
30th Apr 2018 11:49 AM

THIS Thursday, the main film to be released in cinemas in Australia will be Breath, an adaptation of Tim Winton's award-winning book about surf culture in Australia in the 1970s.

Ballina-raised actor Simon Baker was approached by a Hollywood producer almost seven years ago to be part of the movie adaptation, giving the local movie and TV star the chance to co-write the script and act on it, while also making his debut as a director of a feature-length film.

Baker has a well-documented love for the ocean but we wanted to know more about his experience in front and behind the camera on what could become 'the opera prima' of Australia surf films.

In our exclusive content for subscribers, the 48-year old actor talks to The Northern Star about his first memories of the sea and explains why the project is so important to him.

