Unwavering commitment to find Theo

NO REST UNTIL THEO IS FOUND: The community search for Theo Hayez continued in Tyagarah at 9.30am on Sunday.

NO REST UNTIL THEO IS FOUND: The community search for Theo Hayez continued in Tyagarah at 9.30am on Sunday. Amber Gibson

WHEN Theo Hayez disappeared on May 31, no one expected the unwavering commitment of Byron Bay's community efforts to find him.

Yesterday, over 80 volunteers gathered at Tyagarah Nature Reserve Beach to join another search, led by the Byron Bay Naturist Group and the Search for Theo Hayez community group.

Phil Biggar who led the search said volunteers would make their way South from Gray's Lane, Tyagarah towards Elements of Byron, covering the National Park and heading "as far into the bush as we can”.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"If we have enough crew we will aim to sweep from Gray's Lane through to the Surf Club at Brunswick Heads,” he said.

"If he was to wander up here on the beach, because the beach is an easy place to move, he could be off the beach somewhere.”

Volunteers were told to look out for clothing, wallets and Theo's black Oppo phone.

"The family obviously wants to find Theo and so does everybody else but it's really hard to know which direction to take it from here.”

Volunteers rallied up to take a photo to send to Theo's family to show their support.

Over the past few weeks, multiple group photos have been sent to Theo's loved ones.

Detective Chief Inspector, Matt Kehoe said the police search will resume this week.

"We ask that volunteers search in groups, let someone know where you are searching and don't take risks. There is no evidence to suggest Theo visited the Tyagarah area,” Insp Kehoe said.

Theo was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay, about 11pm on May 31. He is of Caucasian appearance, about 180-190cm tall, with a thin build and blonde hair.

He was last seen dressed in a black hooded jumper, beige pants and black shoes.