UNVEILED: The latest work from Lismore's master craftsman

AFTER three painstaking years, master craftsman Geoff Hannah has unveiled his latest work 'Jubilee House'.

Mr Hannah, creator of the world-famous Hannah Cabinet, revealed his latest work at the opening of a new exhibition of fine woodwork featuring Geoff Hannah's works and that of his students at Lismore Regional Gallery last night.

Whilst a significantly smaller piece than the Hannah Cabinet, Mr Hannah said Jubilee House is also an exquisite labour of love that was three years in the making.

"It is very exciting to see it finished," he said.

The extravagant jewellery box is made of Brazilian and sapele mahogany, ebony and satinwood and includes many stone features including window panes of Brazilian agate, 730 jade roof tiles, 18 ebony columns and a jasper foundation.

Jubilee House was first revealed to the public at the official opening of the exhibition last night, before remaining on display at the gallery until December 1.

The exhibition also features more than 60 beautiful works by 26 of Geoff Hannah's students, some of which have been studying under Mr Hannah for more than 19 years.

The works include intricate boxes, sideboards, dressers, mirrors, tables and two guitars.

The pieces are made of every imaginable wood including red cedar, walnut, ebony and Brazilian mahogany.

Some works are adorned with beautiful marquetry of king parrot, horses, grass trees, plants and street art or simply the elegant lustre, grain and colour of the various woods.

Mike Evans has been studying fine cabinet making under Geoff Hannah for 19 years, and said his Edwardian Period-inspired corner display cabinet is the product of over 2000 hours work over a five-year period.

He said took hundreds of coats of shellac to get a French polish finish on the grain and the glass front door took almost a year to construct.

"I wanted to make a 'stand-out' or heirloom piece and Geoff has helped me do exactly that," Mr Evans said.

"Geoff is a gifted teacher and our Tuesday group are a highly gifted, eclectic unit who are great fun to work with."

Many of the works in the exhibition are for sale.

The exhibition Chesta Drawz and the LowBoys: An exhibition of fine woodwork by Geoff Hannah and his students is open from today until December 1 at Lismore Regional Gallery.

There will be free daily tours of the exhibition at 11am, as well as tours of the Hannah Cabinet at 11.45am.