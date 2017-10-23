Unvaccinated children the target of pilot program

Child vaccination rates have increased slightly in Byron Shire, which has one of the worst in the country.

Child vaccination rates have increased slightly in Byron Shire, which has one of the worst in the country. Greg Miller

A PILOT program to flag the immunisation status of children will be launched at Nimbin hospital in coming weeks.

The initiative was one of the outcomes from an investigation by the Northern NSW Local Health District after a seven-year-old Nimbin girl nearly died from tetanus in March.

Chief executive Wayne Jones said the system had been developed and tested in a non-clinical setting before the beginning of the pilot on October 30.

Mr Jones said additional training for nurses as well as a refresher about immunisation and impacts of non-immunised status for children would complement the program's roll-out next week.

"It requires education to precede the flag," Mr Jones said.

"There's no point in putting the flag in if the staff don't feel competent and supported."

The pilot would run for three months at the hospital with an evaluation of its progress planned for next February.

Given the low presentation rate at the hospital, Mr Jones said the trial may be extended to ensure conclusive evidence supporting the initiative was obtained.

"We need to make sure they are evidence-based and they improve the system, and I am very confident this will," he said.

He said the minister would be kept informed of the pilot's progress with the goal to have the flagging system rolled out to all public hospitals within the health district by next year.

The tightening of pro-immunisation initiatives on the North Coast coincided with the latest data revealing a "slight increase" in children's vaccination rates in the Byron Shire, Mr Jones said.

A well-known anti-vaxxer heartland, Mr Jones said the boost in numbers of kids getting the jab was promising.

"We do take every small increase as a reassurance of what is working," he said.

He credited the partnership of the public health vaccination team, GPs and other supportive initiatives for the "slow but steady improvements" in the area.

Mr Jones said those with a "strong anti-vaxxer position ... who totally refute the science" weren't the focus in the pursuit to strengthen vaccination rates.

"The challenge is we need to play our resources where we are going to get the best return," he said.

"Our target needs to be on people who will make a decision based on informed and accurate science."