Unusually warm weather has lifesavers on high alert

Surf lifesavers are urging people to be safe on the beaches during the school holidays. Cathy Adams

WITH temperatures creeping into the 30s across the Northern Rivers over the past few days, our beaches have been busy.

And the warm autumn weather has coincided with the start of the school holidays, so plenty of people have been enjoying the last of the sunshine before winter sets in.

But surf lifesavers have urged people to be beach aware, after a recent surge in coastal drownings.

Rock fishing deaths in particular continuing to be a source of frustration for the lifesaving community, with rescuers forced to put their lives on the line to save anglers in sometimes treacherous conditions.

Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive, Steven Pearce, said many families were flocking to the coast to spend quality time together.

He pleaded with people to take the time to familiarise themselves with beaches they might not visit on a regular basis.

"Our volunteer lifesavers have done an absolutely fantastic job this season but the job is not over and they will be out each weekend doing what they do best which is keeping an eye on the beach," he said.

"It is important however that the public take some steps for their own safety.

"We strongly encourage all beachgoers to swim at a patrolled location and between those red and yellow flags, get as much information as possible about the weather before heading to the beach, and always let others know your plans and swim in a group where possible."

In addition to the weekend patrols throughout the state, lifeguards from the Australian Lifeguard Service will be on duty during the week at some of the most popular tourist destinations in NSW.

ALS NSW Manager Brent Manieri said lifeguards are looking forward to resuming patrols after enjoying a successful summer earlier this year.

"We're delighted to be able to work with the various local communities in delivering this vital service and the councils involved deserved to be praised in their commitment to beach safety for visitors and local alike," he said.

"Our lifeguards are well trained to deal with a variety of coastal emergencies and are very much looking forward to getting out and doing what they do best."

Volunteer surf lifesavers and lifeguards will be out in force throughout the school holidays.

Flags will come down on the 2017/18 season following the last official day of patrol on Sunday, April 29.

Beach safety tips