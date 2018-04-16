Unusually warm weather has lifesavers on high alert
WITH temperatures creeping into the 30s across the Northern Rivers over the past few days, our beaches have been busy.
And the warm autumn weather has coincided with the start of the school holidays, so plenty of people have been enjoying the last of the sunshine before winter sets in.
But surf lifesavers have urged people to be beach aware, after a recent surge in coastal drownings.
Rock fishing deaths in particular continuing to be a source of frustration for the lifesaving community, with rescuers forced to put their lives on the line to save anglers in sometimes treacherous conditions.
Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive, Steven Pearce, said many families were flocking to the coast to spend quality time together.
He pleaded with people to take the time to familiarise themselves with beaches they might not visit on a regular basis.
"Our volunteer lifesavers have done an absolutely fantastic job this season but the job is not over and they will be out each weekend doing what they do best which is keeping an eye on the beach," he said.
"It is important however that the public take some steps for their own safety.
"We strongly encourage all beachgoers to swim at a patrolled location and between those red and yellow flags, get as much information as possible about the weather before heading to the beach, and always let others know your plans and swim in a group where possible."
In addition to the weekend patrols throughout the state, lifeguards from the Australian Lifeguard Service will be on duty during the week at some of the most popular tourist destinations in NSW.
ALS NSW Manager Brent Manieri said lifeguards are looking forward to resuming patrols after enjoying a successful summer earlier this year.
"We're delighted to be able to work with the various local communities in delivering this vital service and the councils involved deserved to be praised in their commitment to beach safety for visitors and local alike," he said.
"Our lifeguards are well trained to deal with a variety of coastal emergencies and are very much looking forward to getting out and doing what they do best."
Volunteer surf lifesavers and lifeguards will be out in force throughout the school holidays.
Flags will come down on the 2017/18 season following the last official day of patrol on Sunday, April 29.
Beach safety tips
- Always swim between the red and yellow patrol flags, for your nearest patrolled beach check the BeachSafe app or website. Visit www.beachsafe.org.au for further details
- Read the safety signs for information about the beach and ask a lifesaver or lifeguard for safety information
- Always swim with someone else so you can look out for each other, and always supervise children around the water
- Never swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- If you need help in the water, stay calm and attract attention by raising one arm
- In an emergency, dial Triple Zero Police
- Don't forget to be sun safe by remembering to: Slip on some protective clothing, Slop on some sunscreen, Slap on a hat, Slide on a pair of sunglasses, Seek some shade and Sip on lots of water to stay hydrated
- For information about patrol times, weather, and beach locations visit the Beachsafe website or download the app.