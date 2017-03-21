27°
Unusual 'cattle' spotted grazing in carpark

Marc Stapelberg
| 21st Mar 2017 7:40 AM
These two unique number plates were spotted in Lismore. Photo Contributed
These two unique number plates were spotted in Lismore. Photo Contributed

THE keen eye of local resident Mark Ciprian spotted an unusual site in Lismore.

"I was on my way back from a job in Pottsville and pulled into Magellan Street in Lismore to get a lasagne and salad from Chappell's Italian café,” Mr Ciprian said.

"I spotted these two unusual number plates and jumped out to get a quick snap,” he said.

"What are the chances?

"You know you're not living Point Piper Sydney when you spot these two 'cattle' grazing in a Lismore car park.

"Over 3 million registered vehicles in NSW and these two live in Lismore.”

Do you know the story behind these number plates?

We would love to know at the office.

Topics:  northern rivers lifestyle number plates quirky

