Unusual 'cattle' spotted grazing in carpark

THE keen eye of local resident Mark Ciprian spotted an unusual site in Lismore.
"I was on my way back from a job in Pottsville and pulled into Magellan Street in Lismore to get a lasagne and salad from Chappell's Italian café,” Mr Ciprian said.
"I spotted these two unusual number plates and jumped out to get a quick snap,” he said.
"What are the chances?
"You know you're not living Point Piper Sydney when you spot these two 'cattle' grazing in a Lismore car park.
"Over 3 million registered vehicles in NSW and these two live in Lismore.”
Do you know the story behind these number plates?
We would love to know at the office.