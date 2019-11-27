Unusual breakfast Pete Evans feeds his kids involves caviar

My Kitchen Rules judge Pete Evans has revealed what he feeds his two daughters in the morning and it’s definitely not of the Weetbix variety.

It's safe to say Pete Evans' kids don't just eat Weetbix everyday.

The My Kitchen Rules judge, who is a proponent of the paleo diet, has shared with followers on Facebook and Instagram exactly what his daughters Indii and Chilli eat in the morning.

Evans posted a photo of the "surf and turf breakfast", which featured "boiled organic eggs topped with @yarvalleycaviar, kraut and the new @cleaversorganicmeat grass fed wagyu hotdog with chilli sauce".

It’s a different take on the boiled egg with soldiers most of us enjoyed as kids.

In addition to feasting on eggs and caviar, Evans said his daughters also had a "little fruit and coconut yoghurt and chicken broth most days before heading off for the day".

"Always some form of animal fat and Protein in the form of land or water based animals including eggs," he added.

"We cover all this in our book bubba yum yum for toddlers and children."

In 2015, Evans' book Bubba Yum Yum, which he co-wrote with Charlotte Carr and Helen Padarin, was slammed by health experts for containing a DIY baby formula made from bone broth, chicken liver, oils and a probiotic supplement.

The book was dropped by publisher Pan Macmillan and the book was self-published instead, with Carr and Padarin reworking the formula recipe and changing its name to Happy Tummy Brew.

Evans with his two daughters Chilli and Indii.

It's not the first time Evans has shared what his kids eat for breakfast. Back in 2017 he shared a photo of daughter' Indii's meal, writing in the caption that she was having "organic eggs, broccolini, bacon, lettuce, avocado, fish eggs, kraut and the eggs are topped with chimmichurri".

"The girls' favourite food is fish eggs so we get a jar every week as a treat from @yarvalleycaviar and they have a teaspoon on their breakfasts a few days a week," the post continues, adding: "Indulgence doesn't always have to mean sweet!"



Evans shares Indii and Chilli with his first wife, former professional skier Astrid Ellinger, who he split from in 2011.

The celebrity chef is now married to former bikini model Nicola Robinson and they live together on a property outside Byron Bay.