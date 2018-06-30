UNTAPPED POTENTIAL: Hydro revisited by council

UNTAPPED potential may be identified by a $40,000 desktop study to be conducted by Clarence Valley Council into the viability of owning and operating Nymboida Power Station.

In a motion proposed by councillor and former mayor Richie Williamson, it was put to the council that a study be conducted into the viability and long-term impacts of the council running the station and using the extensive space at Shannon Creek Dam to generate solar power in steps to make the council area powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

Cr Williamson said he felt this was an important study for the council to do.

"It's driven by two questions, can Clarence Valley Council be 100 per cent powered on renewable energy? And is there any value at all in the Nymboida Power Station?" he said.

"I've spoken with people who have showed interest in the power station and they have said... one of the issues was finding the market.

"Clarence Valley Council may be big enough to be its own market."

Cr Williamson acknowledged that there were dangers in the proposed motion.

"One of them is managing community expectation; I want to clearly articulate that we are a long, long way away from owning a power station, operating a power station. This is about a discovery motion."

He acknowledged the council was already doing a lot to become sustainable.

"If we are going to become 100 per cent renewable, something has to change," he said.

Concerns were raised by councillors about the damage done to the power station by the 2013 floods, when a bulkhead containing pipes taking water from the Nymboida River to the powerhouse failed, unleashing a torrent in Goolang Creek which damaged the power station.

Cr Williamson said that would need to be addressed in the study.

"There are limitations to hydro at Nymboida... when the river drops below a certain level, hydro is off. That should happen in dry times," he said.

"When there should be a lot of sun and solar should be producing a lot of energy."

Cr Williamson said this was when some sort of solar set-up at Shannon Creek Dam would be put into use.

He said the motion was not designed or intended to interfere with a review undertaken into renewable energy options available in the Valley.

Cr Greg Clancy and Cr Jason Kingsley voted against the motion.