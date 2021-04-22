Work is under way to fix a section of the Bruxner Highway that was damaged during recent heavy rain.

Work is under way to fix a section of the Bruxner Highway that was damaged during recent heavy rain.

Work is under way to fix an unstable section of the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino.

Transport for NSW says the highway's westbound shoulder at South Gundurimba, 6km from Lismore, was damaged by recent heavy rain.

"Urgent repair work has been completed, and further investigation and design work is being carried out before repairs can start," a spokesperson said.

"Speed restrictions will be in place due to embankment instability affecting the highway's westbound shoulder.

"A 60km/h speed restriction for westbound traffic and 80km/h for eastbound traffic will remain in place, 24 hours a day, until repairs are completed.

A section of shoulder on the Bruxner Highway, between Lismore and Casino, is unstable after recent heavy rain.

"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control."

Meanwhile, Richmond Valley Council is reminding drivers that Naughtons Gap Road is still closed to all traffic.

A landslip occurred during the flood event in March.

Naughtons Gap Road is closed after a landslip.

The road will be closed for at least the next three months so the council can properly assess the landslip.

The ground is continuing to shift and cracks in the road pavement are expanding.

Once the full extent of the movement underneath the road is known, a timeframe for repairs will be communicated to the community.

Diversions are in place via Manifold Road.

Originally published as 'Unstable' section of Bruxner Highway prompts urgent action