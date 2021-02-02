’Unsettled’ weather, chance of severe storms for 3 days

We're in for a rainy, stormy week.

We're in for a rainy, stormy week.

We’re in for a few days of unsettled weather conditions on the Northern Rivers, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting severe thunderstorms and a high chance of showers.

A low pressure trough across central parts will continue to move northeast on Tuesday, before weakening over the far northeast.

BOM says this will result in the “continuation of unsettled conditions over the east and north of the state”.

“A southerly change will also move north along the east coast today, with a low pressure system deepening offshore of the south coast,” BOM explains on its website.

There have already been showers across the Northern Rivers today, but we can expect more rain into the afternoon and maybe even a storm.

BOM says “possibly severe” thunderstorms could hit the region this evening, bringing heavy falls.

On Wednesday, expect similar conditions, with an 80 per cent chance of showers and the chance of another storm.

Rain and storms are again forecast for Thursday.

At this stage there’s only a 40 per cent chance of rain on Friday, most likely in the afternoon, with light winds and daytime temperatures in the high 20s.