Crime

Unprovoked punch attack on neighbour

Jessica Lamb
by
24th Nov 2018 1:32 AM
KERROD David Lawrance will be out of prison by Christmas for a vicious, unprovoked attack on his neighbour.

The 24-year-old Maryborough man, with a prior "concerning criminal history", fronted Maryborough District Court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm and assault causing bodily harm.

About 4pm on December 2, 2017 Lawrance was having an argument with his partner in the front of his Maryborough property when his neighbour came looking for his escaped dog.

The court heard after a brief discussion with Lawrance, his neighbour beckoned to his dog, turned around and started to cross the street.

"You walked up behind him without saying anything and punched him to the back of the head leaving him lying unconscious in the middle of the road and when his son ran over and asked what did to his father you punched him too," Judge Brian Devereaux said while sentencing.

"It is lucky for both of you, (your victim) was not seriously injured or killed."

The former labourer's first victim suffered a shallow subdural haemorrhage to right side of his brain with other small haemorrhages and a split lip which left him hospitalised at "risk of brain damage" for 10 days.

Crown prosecutor Chontelle Farnsworth submitted the offending was "unprovoked, unwarranted, cowardly and brutal".

Defence Barrister Paul Ruttledge said his client was approaching a year in jail and due to good behaviour was in the 'residential' area of Maryborough prison as opposed to 'general population'.

However, Lawrance could not provide an answer as to why he attacked his victims.

Judge Devereaux sentenced Lawrance to three and a half years imprisonment suspended after serving 12 months with 352 days were declared served.

He also received 13 days imprisonment to be served concurrently with two years probation. Convictions were recorded on all charges and he is set to be released on December 2.

