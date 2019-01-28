‘Jealous’ wife shamed in bizarre sign

A BIZARRE note posted in a medical centre window has caused outrage after it claimed a doctor no longer worked there - because his "jealous" wife wouldn't let him work alongside a female nurse.

The Illinois medical clinic sticky taped a notice to the glass that said the doctor quit because "his wife would not allow him to work with a newly hired 'female' nurse".

Horrified patient Susan Rolens shared the unusual sign on Facebook, describing it as "the most unprofessional thing" she'd ever seen.

"I went to see my doctor, Dr Lupardus a few minutes ago to find this sign. I told the receptionist that this was the most unprofessional thing I've ever seen and asked who did this," she wrote.

"The next thing I know, they are telling me I can't see my doctors back up," she continued, adding she was allegedly instructed to "leave".

‘Jealous’ wife’s bizarre ban on husband

After posting a photo of the offending sign, the image has received hundreds of comments.

"I don't see why there are so many comments on how this is so unprofessional on the staff's part," one user wrote. "What about the doctor who refuses to work with another care giver because of her gender?

"Why would the wife be jealous of the nurse but not the other females in the office," another noted.

Another said: "If he quit his practice because they hired a woman, then he is unprofessional."

Many thought the staff who posted the note were the ones in the wrong for revealing private details.

"The doctors office acted unprofessional and inappropriate by putting up information on the reception window," an angered user wrote.

Someone else said: "Regardless of the reason he left, this sign should not have been posted."

Others branded the whole scenario absurd: "You gotta be kidding, right? This sounds so ridiculous."

"The lack of confidentiality is appalling. I would be concerned about this if I were a patient," another said.

The female nurse practitioner told Fox 2 on her first day of the job the doctor who resigned refused to speak with her.

However, the doctor has yet to comment on the alleged incident and his departure from the medical centre.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au