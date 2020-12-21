Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Staff at SCU are delaying their return to work after a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.
Staff at SCU are delaying their return to work after a fresh COVID-19 outbreak. Marc Stapelberg
News

'Unpredictable' COVID-19 outbreak forces rethink at SCU

Rebecca Lollback
by
21st Dec 2020 11:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SOUTHERN Cross University has delayed its staff returning to campus next year due to the latest COVID-19 surge.

Vice president of operations, Allan Morris, said the decision was made after the sudden COVID-19 outbreak in NSW and the unpredictable nature of the virus's spread.

The planned return on Monday, January 4 has been pushed back to Monday February 1.

Students are still scheduled to return at the end of February for Session 1 study.

Mr Morris said campuses closed to most student classes and activities in March and most staff have been working from home.

"Southern Cross has always, and will continue to put the health and safety of our students and staff as our first priority," he said.

"We would much rather act with caution and in the context of the current fast-changing environment and not be forced into making last-minute or multiple changes to plans."

Southern Cross has about 9000 students across its three main campuses at Lismore, Gold Coast and Coffs Harbour and about 5000 online.

"It is important to recognise that COVID-19 remains an active issue," Mr Morris said.

When staff do return to the campuses, adherence to the 1.5m physical distancing guidelines, as set by the relevant state health departments, will be required.

Student Ambassadors will be engaged as COVID-19 marshalls to remind people to maintain distancin, especially in high traffic areas such as the libraries, cafés, building foyers and corridors.

All people on campus will be required to register their attendance each day.

southern cross university
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman, 23, busted four times over the limit at 3am

        Premium Content Woman, 23, busted four times over the limit at 3am

        News Northern Rivers police officers are cracking down on drunk drivers who are putting themselves and others at risk.

        10 of the best: Local Lismore students excel in HSC

        Premium Content 10 of the best: Local Lismore students excel in HSC

        News Some of the great results from our Lismore students.

        MACHETE ATTACK: Weapon, car seized as police investigate

        Premium Content MACHETE ATTACK: Weapon, car seized as police investigate

        News A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident.

        Parklets another step in Lismore CBD revitalisation

        Premium Content Parklets another step in Lismore CBD revitalisation

        News There will two stationed in the Lismore CBD.