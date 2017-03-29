'Unnecessary concern' over ski jump photos

HEIGHT CONCERNS: The original artist impression of the Ski jump facility at Lennox Head.

THE NSW Office of Sport have issued a statement urging the community not to be alarmed by "misinformation” surrounding the ski jump proposal at Lake Ainsworth.

Photoshopped artist impressions were displayed at the Community Centre on the weekend, which have caused concern over the height of the development.

The statement said: "The Office of Sport would like to correct some misinformation about the size and scale of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic Training Centre at Lennox Head.

"Images shown at the information session were larger than the proposed size which may have caused unnecessary concern.

"Community members will be invited to view an information report following the Information Session and updated imagery to be available next week.

"The Office of Sport will continue to keep the community informed as consultation on the proposal progresses.”

A Facebook page opposing the development, Lennox Head against the Ski Jump, has been set up as well as a petition.

Residents have voiced concern over the development, with some labelling it completely inappropriate for Lennox Head.

Visual impact and height were listed as some of the concerns.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith said the views of the community should be considered before approving the structure.

"One of the major tourist draw cards to our region is our beautiful beaches and hinterland and people are right to be concerned about the impact of such a big structure on our scenic vistas and coastline.

"My view is that if something is good for residents it will be good for visitors to the region.

"So the question is, will it be something that does not impact upon the beauty and environment of Lennox that we all treasure?

"The community should be truly consulted on this development and their views and concerns taken on board.

"Sport NSW says that Ballina Shire Council will carry out formal consultation and the facility will be assessed under local Development Application requirements, council needs to listen to the community on this issue.

Ms Smith said a Development Application should contain all the information regarding what is planned for this site.

"Members of the community have contacted my office about this proposed development and some have expressed support for the tourism opportunities it might bring to the area and others have been opposed to it due to visual impacts or potential environmental impacts.

"I encourage everyone who is interested in this development to make a submission once submissions are open to the public.”