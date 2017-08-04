24°
UNMARKED GRAVE: Burial site on plateau won't delay massive development

Hamish Broome
| 4th Aug 2017 3:41 PM
A burial site has been located on the site of a major residential lot subdivision on the North Lismore Plateau.
A burial site has been located on the site of a major residential lot subdivision on the North Lismore Plateau.

THE discovery of a "likely" burial site on the North Lismore plateau will not delay a development application for the $90 million subdivision, which is expected to be lodged with Lismore City Council within weeks.

However, local Aboriginal elder Michael Ryan, who has steadfastly opposed the development, has indicated he will continue his fight against it.

Fellow opponent Al Oshlack also warned the development would be mired in "10 years of litigation", claiming there was a "strong likelihood the development will be invalidated" in the Land and Environment Court.

The suspected grave site was located last year by Everick Heritage Consultants, responsible for preparing the site's heritage management report on behalf of the developer, Winten Property Group.

Ground penetrating radar was used to survey the site after the discovery and identified what was the probable grave of two settlers dated mid to late 19th century.

Opponents of the development have contested that claim, arguing the grave could be a "crime scene" or alternatively an Aboriginal grave.

Anti-development campaigner Al Oshlack said a forensic archaeologist was surprised the find hadn't been originally reported to police. He also said it was impossible to determine the age of the bones unless they were exhumed.

But Everick managing director Tim Robins replied that there was no requirement to notify police.

He said local police had since been spoken to, and had confirmed they would not be investigating the matter.

It was also explained that Dr Richard Yelf, who undertook the ground penetrating radar, was "extremely experienced" in identifying the nature of human remains and regarded as one of the world's leading experts in GPR having helped develop the technology.

Dr Yelf had cited several reasons for identifying it as a settler grave, including the fact it was dug with a metal spade or shovel in very hard and rocky soil quite deep for its location. It also had rectangular rocks lined up to mark the edge of the grave, and a stone can to mark the top end.

Mr Robins said the historical and indigenous branches of the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage had been notified of the find and it had been included in a draft heritage management report lodged with the local Registered Aboriginal Parties.

He noted the cultural heritage management plan included a number of commitments to be be undertaken over the management of the grave, and said the site was under no threat.

"The process is there that will allow for the appropriate management of that grave and I can't see any reason why that would significantly impact on the development proposal as a whole given the scale and the timing," he said.

Winten is planning to subdivide about 450 lots on its section of the plateau, staged over several years.

Winten development manager Jim Punch said the handling of the suspected grave, located just a few metres from the boundary of Winten's land, was "routine".

"It's not of any concern to us," he said. "If we have to leave it there we will leave it there. It's the very last thing we'll (develop), so it may not be for five to seven years."

"We'll be lodging a DA this month without a doubt."

The development's fate is likely to be decided by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

