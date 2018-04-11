Unlicensed rider charged for alleged dangerous behaviour

POLICE have charged a Casino motorcyclist who has never held a licence with multiple offences.

Richmond Police District officers received several complaints about a motorbike being ridden in a dangerous manner about 6.45pm yesterday.

Police said they saw the motorbike, being ridden by a 23-year-old Casino man, on Boronia Crescent.

When they stopped him, checks revealed the bike was unregistered and uninsured and the man had never held any form of licence.

He was issued with a court attendance notice for driving a vehicle on the road without having held a licence, using an unregistered motor vehicle and using an uninsured motor vehicle.

He will face Casino Local Court next month.