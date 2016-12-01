Unlicensed man drank 2L of port then drove unregistered car

A 61-year-old Lismore man will wake up this more than a hangover this morning, police from Richmond Local Area Command have said.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police allege the 61-year-old drunk two litres of port near the park off Uralba Street near the Lismore Tourist Caravan Park.

At the time he was sitting in his unregistered motor vehicle a maroon coloured car, revving the engine and annoying residents of the caravan park.

He then drove the vehicle along Uralba Street turning left onto Dawson Street.

He then drove the vehicle onto the grassed area near the Uralba Street tennis courts where he parked the vehicle, snr cnst Henderson said.

Police found him a short later holding an almost empty bottle of Port an in a highly intoxicated state.

Police checks revealed the 61-year-old man had never held a licence and the vehicle's registration was cancelled.

He was issued a field court attendance notice for driving under influence of alcohol, driving whilst unlicensed, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in December.