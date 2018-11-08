Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Unlicensed driver's drunk crash on way to visit family

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Nov 2018 3:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who has never held a driver's licence crashed into a parked vehicle when he drove drunk to Kawana to visit family members.

Joseph Patrick Hickson, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of unlicensed driving, one of drink driving, and one of driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were at the Country Caravan Park for a welfare check on another person when they noticed the damaged Mazda and made inquiries.

He said the defendant admitted driving the vehicle to Kawana to visit family and losing control after hitting a kerb and crashing into a parked car on Price Ave.

The court heard Hickson had never held a driver's licence. He was fined $1300 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

drunk driver price avenue tmbcourt unlicensed driver
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Shark nets 'not effective': scientist responds to attack

    premium_icon Shark nets 'not effective': scientist responds to attack

    Environment "We've got a healthy marine ecosystem and that's going to support top predators."

    10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

    10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

    News The man opened the door of his car and asked the girl to get in

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:33 AM
    School captain says HSC is 'deeply flawed'

    premium_icon School captain says HSC is 'deeply flawed'

    Education One North Coast school captain questions the entire education system

    12-year journey to open her own hairdressing salon

    premium_icon 12-year journey to open her own hairdressing salon

    Business A Goonellabah hairdresser has worked hard to make this happen

    Local Partners