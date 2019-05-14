Unleash your inner female fighter with free class

A free workshop for women looking to arm themselves with self defence techniques is being held Saturday May 25 at Byron Bay's thriving Academy Martial Arts.

Home to world champion martial artists, The academy is inviting all women from fourteen years old to participate.

Tima Elabdallaoui, who takes the "Fierce Females" Muay Thai and fitness classes as well as the Kid's Muay Thai program, said: "Once women find their inner female fighter they become more confident. Confidence is very important in self defence".

Tima trained in various martial arts in Paris, Thailand and Australia, and credits martial arts with helping her to realise what a strong and passionate woman she is.

"It can truly change your everyday life" she said. "It's not just about jumping into a ring. I learned so much about myself and changed for the better".

The workshop will also be run by Bridget Watkins. A brown belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Bridget is also an MMA, Arnis and long-time Muay Thai practitioner who competes nationally and internationally.

"My passion now is empowering women to be confident in learning self-defence" Bridget said. "To create safe and non-judgmental spaces where women can unleash their warrior within".

The two-hour introductory workshop will share information and practical demonstrations on how to position yourself when being attacked, how to break free from a hold or a choke and how to keep calm. Different types of strikes and blocks will be practised and preventative behaviours including awareness of surroundings will be examined.

"There are many ways to minimise risk and mitigate potential harm" Tima said. "For example the voice, if used correctly, can make a difference."

Tima and Bridget ask that participants wear comfortable clothes including a top with short or long sleeves (no singlets) and that they bring a water bottle.

Participants receive a three Fierce Female class pass valued at $75.

12:30 - 2:30pm Saturday May 25, The Academy Martial Arts, 12/74 Centennial Circuit Byron Bay. Bookings are essential. Tima can be contacted on info@academybyronbay.com.au or 6685 7001.