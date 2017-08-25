Unleash the inner ZUU

21°
Marc Stapelberg
| 26th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Punchblitz Northern Rivers offers a three-phase focus workout focusing on boxing/kickboxing for fitness, kettlebells and ZUU (liberarting human movement).
Punchblitz Northern Rivers offers a three-phase focus workout focusing on boxing/kickboxing for fitness, kettlebells and ZUU (liberarting human movement). Marc Stapelberg

WHETHER you choose to walk like an iguana, or climb a wall like a gecko, or even move like a gorilla, 'Punchblitz Northern Rivers' fitness studio offers a unique take on getting fit.

The recently opened training facility on Conway Street came about after the idea for a three-phase focus workout was conceived as far back as 2015 by Alan Blanch and Brad Hudson .

Originally operating out of an arcade, the fitness studio focuses on boxing/kickboxing for fitness, kettlebells and ZUU (liberarting human movement).

The Punchblitz Northern Rivers co-owners said they were subsequently the only affiliated ZUU operators on the North Coast.

"We wanted everyday people who haven't trained before to be able to come in off the street and get moving,” Mr Hudson said.

While the pair focus on assisting clients with proper technique for kickboxing training, and the kettlebell work outs, it is the ZUU workout which provides a unique take on exercise for anyone aged 7 to 75.

"It is a fully functional, high intensity, low impact interval training workout that works every joint, muscle and ligament,” Mr Blanch said.

"It turns the body into its very own gym machine.”

Exercises include the bear crawl, gorillas, joeys, iguanas, snakes including cobras and the polar bear press.

Mr Blanch said even armed forces could use ZUU to stay fit including in a submarine as the fitness regime was designed to also operate in a space no bigger than a metre by a metre.

Mr Hudson said by opening the new facility in the CBD, people could train during their lunch hour.

Mr Blanch said they had one client lose 12kg within 10 months, while another client whose mobility was limited to one step was eventually able to do 25 'ladder' steps.

"It was a bit emotional for me,” Mr Blanch said.

"I nearly teared up myself.”

Lismore Osteopathy owner Dean Pollock is also on site at Punchblitz Northern Rivers.
Lismore Osteopathy owner Dean Pollock is also on site at Punchblitz Northern Rivers. Marc Stapelberg

Also on site is Lismore Osteopathy owner Dean Pollock who works in collaboration with Punchblitz NR and helps people ensure they can keep exercising without aggravating any injuries.

Punchblitz NR can be found on Instagram or facebook for training sessions.

