Unlawful killing of cow under investigation

UNLAWFUL KILLING: NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention officers are calling on the community to contact them is they have any information regarding the unlawful killing and butchering of an animal on September 12.

OFFICERS from the Rural Crime Prevention Team are investigating the unlawful killing of a farm animal last weekend.

Police are investigating after a cow was unlawfully killed and butchered on the morning of Sunday September 13, 2020.

Officers said a cow was killed on a property on Spring Grove Rd at Caniaba, between Lismore and Casino.

Police were called to the scene, where it was apparent from the cow’s remains that it had been butchered and the meat removed.

A forensic examination of the scene subsequently took place, including items left behind by the offenders.

Investigations are continuing, however, police are urging anyone with information, or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Rural Crime Prevention Team at Casino Police Station on 02 6662 0099.