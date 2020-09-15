Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
UNLAWFUL KILLING: NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention officers are calling on the community to contact them is they have any information regarding the unlawful killing and butchering of an animal on September 12.
UNLAWFUL KILLING: NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention officers are calling on the community to contact them is they have any information regarding the unlawful killing and butchering of an animal on September 12.
News

Unlawful killing of cow under investigation

Alison Paterson
15th Sep 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OFFICERS from the Rural Crime Prevention Team are investigating the unlawful killing of a farm animal last weekend.

Police are investigating after a cow was unlawfully killed and butchered on the morning of Sunday September 13, 2020.

Officers said a cow was killed on a property on Spring Grove Rd at Caniaba, between Lismore and Casino.

Police were called to the scene, where it was apparent from the cow’s remains that it had been butchered and the meat removed.

A forensic examination of the scene subsequently took place, including items left behind by the offenders.

Investigations are continuing, however, police are urging anyone with information, or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Rural Crime Prevention Team at Casino Police Station on 02 6662 0099.

lismore northern rivers crime richmond police district rural crime unlawful killing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coach weeps after tragic death of a 'bloody ripper' lad

        Premium Content Coach weeps after tragic death of a 'bloody ripper' lad

        News The tragic death of a beloved young man in a car crash has had a devastating effect on the Lismore sporting community.

        Gruesome discovery as souvenir hunters mutilate whale

        Premium Content Gruesome discovery as souvenir hunters mutilate whale

        News Shock and disbelief when authorities arrived to continue autopsy

        Owner of new restaurant inspired by his ‘beautiful’ mother

        Premium Content Owner of new restaurant inspired by his ‘beautiful’ mother

        News Ballina's newest eatery has specialist pastry and dessert chef

        PHOTOS: Inside Casino’s luxury farm stay

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Inside Casino’s luxury farm stay

        News It's the Beef Capital, but is it becoming a tourist destination?