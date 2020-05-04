Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
House fire in Casino on Sunday, May 2.
House fire in Casino on Sunday, May 2.
News

HOUSE FIRE: Casino home extensively damaged in blaze

Susanna Freymark
4th May 2020 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE crews were called to a house fire in Hickey St, Casino, at 9.45pm on Saturday night.

Casino Rural Fire Brigade were called in to assist NSW Fire and Rescue as the blaze burnt through the home.

Crews worked together to extinguish the house and the fire was contained by 2.37am on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Fire and Rescue NSW said no one was injured but the house suffered extensive damage.

"The house is still being assessed to see if it is salvageable," the spokesman said.

"We have no idea how it started.'

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

The brigade reminds people that with the weather cooling down to make sure you do your winter fire safety checks.

 

Fire crews attend a house fire in Casino on Saturday night, PIC: Casino Fire Brigade.
Fire crews attend a house fire in Casino on Saturday night, PIC: Casino Fire Brigade.
northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Safety upgrades planned for dangerous road, but no timeframe

        premium_icon Safety upgrades planned for dangerous road, but no timeframe

        News STATE Government says upgrades will progress ‘as soon as possible’ following a fatality at Bruxner Hwy intersection.

        Ballina bowlo to host free respiratory clinic

        Ballina bowlo to host free respiratory clinic

        News FEE-free clinic will test for COVID-19, influenza and pneumonia.

        Call for cyclists to give way to walkers on shared paths

        premium_icon Call for cyclists to give way to walkers on shared paths

        News Dog walkers have also been cautioned to keep dogs on short lead.

        Clubs and pubs in dire straits waiting to reopen

        premium_icon Clubs and pubs in dire straits waiting to reopen

        News ‘BLOODY disastrous’ club manager says of lockdown impact on revenue and clubs’...

        • 4th May 2020 11:00 AM