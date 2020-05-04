HOUSE FIRE: Casino home extensively damaged in blaze

House fire in Casino on Sunday, May 2.

FIRE crews were called to a house fire in Hickey St, Casino, at 9.45pm on Saturday night.

Casino Rural Fire Brigade were called in to assist NSW Fire and Rescue as the blaze burnt through the home.

Crews worked together to extinguish the house and the fire was contained by 2.37am on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Fire and Rescue NSW said no one was injured but the house suffered extensive damage.

"The house is still being assessed to see if it is salvageable," the spokesman said.

"We have no idea how it started.'

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

The brigade reminds people that with the weather cooling down to make sure you do your winter fire safety checks.