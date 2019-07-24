Menu
Emu Park residents claims man-made climate change is 'fake news'
University's shock discovery about man-made climate change

24th Jul 2019 10:17 AM
EMU Park resident, G. Townsend, has refuted the global claims of man-made climate change, citing a new research paper from The University of Turku in Finland.

The paper, which was published on June 29 this year, suggests that even though observed climate changes are real, the effects of human activity on these changes are "insignificant".

"They found that the human contribution to global temperature over the last 100 years is negligible at best," Mr Townsend said.

"Planetary temperatures are said to have risen about 0.1C, while out activity contribution is about 0.01C.

"Temperature fluctuations are primarily influenced by things like cloud cover, ash/smoke from volcanic eruptions etc."

Mr Townsend referred to authors Jyrki Kauppinen and Pekka Malmi, who stated that "only a small part of rising CO2 levels is anthropogenic".

"So all the fear-mongering is fake news."

Read the paper here: No Experimental Evidence For The Significant Anthropogenic Climate Change

