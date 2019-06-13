University to double enrolments by 2029

BRIGHT FUTURE: Southern Cross University vice chancellor Adam Shoemaker said the uni is set to double enrolments and research income within the next decade.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Southern Cross University vice chancellor Adam Shoemaker said the uni is set to double enrolments and research income within the next decade. Trevor Veale

SOUTHERN Cross University is on track to double the enrolments within the next decade, something they hope will have flow on benefits for the community.

Vice chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker said the university has a unique point of difference and stands for what matters.

"To the individual, to the community and to the world,” he said.

He said more than 64,000 graduates have passed through SCU classrooms and "that network of like-minded and passionate people is the foundation of our growth”.

Professor Shoemaker said the university plans to more than double enrolments and research income in the next decade to "achieve a scale that is essential not only to the university's sustainability, but also to its commitment to creating a better future through research and education”.

"We invoke the metaphor of 'backyard to the world' as our call to action,” Professor Shoemaker said.

"This is more than geography or proximity. It is a reflection of our absolute need to recognise our people, our region and our public purpose.

"It signals our commitment to creating beneficial impact for the communities who sustain our institution, and in doing so, producing value for people elsewhere.”

Professor Shoemaker said said SCU celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

"Yet we are conscious we live in a landscape with connections dating back tens of thousands of years for the Indigenous people of the region,” he said.

"That rich heritage and knowledge empowers the custodians of today to strive for a future that makes all generations proud.”