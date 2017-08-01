Sex assault: SCU dedicated to changing 'disturbing' stats

SOUTHERN Cross University Vice Chancellor Adam Shoemaker has called statistics of sexual assault at universities "unflinching and confronting" in a statement this morning.

The Change the Course report is the culmination of results and analysis from the largest-ever national survey of Australian university students on sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Universities Australia commissioned the Australian Human Rights Commission to undertake the survey last year where more than 30,000 students across 39 universities had their say on sexual abuse.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, who complied the report, said it "tells a clear but disturbing story".

The report's key findings state that one in five students were sexually assaulted in a university setting, excluding travel to and from university, in 2016 with women three times as likely as men to have been sexually assaulted in a university setting in 2015 or 2016.

More disturbingly, the survey found 94% of students who were sexually harassed and 87% of students who were sexually assaulted did not make a formal complaint to their university.

At Southern Cross University, the report showed that 17% of survey respondents experienced sexual harassment at university in 2016 and 2.6% experienced sexual assault in a 'university setting' in 2015 or 2016.

"It is simply unacceptable that this has occurred," Prof Shoemaker said.

"On behalf of Southern Cross University, I want to apologise without reservation to all of those persons under our care who have experienced sexual assault or harassment," Prof Shoemaker said.

"Every case of sexual assault or harassment is one too many.

"We have the potential to shape change, both in our own university communities and across society, and we will do so.

"Sexual assault is a crime. Sexual harassment is never OK.

"At Southern Cross University, we will listen - and we will act."

Further information for victims of sexual assault or harassment is available at www.scu.edu.au/help.

If anything in this story has affected or distressed you, you can contact the following support services:

• 1800RESPECT (Ph: 1800 737 732) - National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service

• Lifeline (Ph: 13 11 14) - 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention

• Beyondblue (Ph: 1300 224 636) - Mental health support

• Suicide Call Back Service (Ph: 1300 659 467)