University open day offers dream career studies

Alison Paterson
| 18th Aug 2017 11:10 AM
OPEN DAY: Southern Cross University's Lismore campus Open Day is on August 20 and there will be student ambassadors on hand to offer a wealth of knowledge about study options and campus facilities.
OPEN DAY: Southern Cross University's Lismore campus Open Day is on August 20 and there will be student ambassadors on hand to offer a wealth of knowledge about study options and campus facilities.

ANYONE considering tertiary study will be interested in seeing how innovative thinking becomes ground-breaking action when Southern Cross University welcomes the community to its Lismore campus Open Day on Sunday.

From 10am to 3pm, SCU offers dozens of information sessions, tours and activities showcasing how students can fast track their future through their study options, unique campus features and the career possibilities open to their graduates.

Potential students can use the online Open Day planner to create their own schedule and tailor sessions and activities to match individual interests.

One event sure to attract interest is Goldilocks, Bilbo Baggins and the light fingered Knave of Hearts will be facing court as part of the School of Law and Justice.

Students are encouraged to bring their family and friends and uncover the degrees SCU has available across music, creative arts, environmental and marine science, forestry, engineering, humanities and social sciences, Indigenous knowledge, nursing, midwifery, allied health, psychological science, exercise science, education, business, IT, tourism, law and justice.

In 2018 SCU will offer exciting new degrees in coastal systems engineering, laws/creative writing, psychology and laws, and digital business.

There also the always popular Ask a Student Panels and presentations from Alumni and Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker will give you a real insight into what it's like to study at SCU.

Lismore campus will also features indigenous activities like Bundjalung language workshops, traditional basket weaving workshops, smoking ceremony, yarning circles and Connective Art with Elders.

Visitors can also take time out for a coffee and refreshments to enjoy entertainment by university bands, photo booth, petting zoo, jumping castle and zorb roller balls.

Many SCU degrees are also available online so you can study from anywhere across the country or around the world.

Set on 75Ha of lush grounds, SCU's Lismore campus is close to coastal destination towns of Byron Bay and Ballina and offers world class learning opportunities alongside diverse cultural, social and sporting activities.

Degrees in forestry, engineering, art and design, contemporary music, and environmental science are unique to Lismore.

Session highlights include; Sex on the reef, Making a music video, Sharks in my swimming pool and the launch of Coastlines 6, the students creative writing anthology

More information at SCU.

Topics:  northern rivers education open day scu scu lismore campus southern cross univeristy

