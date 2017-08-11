27°
University funding 'river of gold': Minister

JASMINE BURKE
11th Aug 2017
SOUTHERN Cross University staff and students spoke out against proposed funding cuts in a protest on Tuesday, but the Minister for Education has since said funding for the education sector is set to increase.

According to government analysis*, SCU's base funding as of 2017 was $134.6 million and is calculated to increase by 11.9% to $150.7 million by 2021.

"As you'd expect from a lobby group, this shows only one part of the picture. If you look at the whole effect of our reforms, our funding for universities actually increases by 23%,” Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham said.

He said official analysis showed it was "simple logic” that universities could find efficiencies in their operations because only a few years ago they had operated successfully with far fewer students and less funding per student from the government.

"Average funding per domestic student for universities increased by 15% between 2010 and 2015, while over the same period the cost for universities to deliver courses increased by only 9.5%, according to independent analysis from Deloitte,” Minister Birmingham said.

"Taxpayer funding for universities has been a river of gold, growing at twice the rate of the economy since 2009.

"The facts are that real per student funding will still be higher than previous years when all or nearly every university was running a surplus, even with significantly fewer students.

"With growth in student numbers projected to reach 37% and real per student funding at high levels, surely there are economies of scale our universities can achieve and reductions in unnecessary discretionary expenditure they can apply to meet a modest slowing in the rate of growth of taxpayer funding?

"The Turnbull government absolutely recognises and will continue to support the value of higher education to Australia both as our third largest export industry worth $22 billion, but more importantly as a knowledge industry, building capabilities in individual Australians and our nation overall.

"While universities enjoy significant autonomy, taxpayers also expect their investment is being used as efficiently as possible.”

The minister also addressed concerns surrounding the new HELP repayment thresholds and charging fees for enabling courses that would discourage students from studying at university.

"For income earners on $42,000 a year, we'll be asking for $8 a week for a graduate to repay their student loan. It's the equivalent of a couple of cups of coffee,” he said.

"Our reforms guarantee that no student will have to pay a cent of their fees upfront and that taxpayers will still subsidise the majority of the cost of a degree.”

"We're expanding the demand-driven system and the taxpayer-funded student loan program to sub-bachelor courses where they translate into further qualifications and align with industry needs while ensuring that enabling places go to the institutions with the best record of helping students succeed,” Minister Birmingham said.

"There's no upfront cost for those courses and those students will be treated exactly the same as their peers doing other courses at university where the student loan program applies.”

  • The Government's calculations of per place funding are as at the 2017-18 Budget. This analysis is based on departmental administrative data.
Topics:  australian government education reform higher education package reform northern rivers education southern cross university

