Universal Medicine stripped of business awards

Former Lismore Chamber of Businesss president and member of Universal Medicine, Deborah Benhayon. The new chamber board of directors have stripped Universal Medicine of its awards. Contributed

UNIVERSAL Medicine has been stripped of its Lismore Business Awards after a review by the Lismore Chamber of Commerce.

The Lismore Chamber Board of Directors said they have listened to the concerns of the membership and the first order of business for the newly elected board was a full review of the Lismore Business Awards.

The board said this comes following concerns raised after the NSW Supreme Court's decison in a case involving the Universal Medicine's founder, Serge Benhayon.

Mr Benhayon unsuccessfully sued blogger Esther Rockett for defamtion last year, the jury finding it "substantially true" Mr Benhayon was the leader of a socially harmful cult that engages in misleading conduct.

The chamber said their board of directors considered the concerns of their membership, and the wider community, and voted unanimously to rescind all of the Lismore Business Excellence Awards given to Universal Medicine for the period inclusive of 2014 through 2018. The following awards were rescinded:

2014 People's choice award

2015 People's choice award

2017 People's choice award

2017 Excellence in Heath Services Highly commended

2018 Hall of Fame - People's Choice Award

Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry said it believed any business that has engaged in any unlawful, fraudulent, misleading, deceptive or other improper misconduct should be refused entry to the business awards. Furthermore, if any business is found to have been acting in such manner any past awards given to that business will also be rescinded.

The board of directors also voted unanimously to cancel the People's Choice Award indefinitely.

The board resolved that from 2019 onward, no board members, or their associated businesses, shall be eligible to enter the Lismore Business Awards or eligible for in-kind sponsorship deals.