NOT TALKATIVE: A still from Channel 7's Sunday Night program which featured Serge Benhayon and his "esoteric healing” business Universal Medicine this week.
Universal Medicine caught on camera

Liana Turner
by
18th Feb 2019 5:32 PM
"We were told we'd get a squadron.”

These were among the few words Serge Benhayon uttered during a 90-minute episode of Channel 7's Sunday Night program which focused on his Universal Medicine empire.

During the program aired on Sunday, the former bankrupt tennis coach and "esoteric healer” was mostly silent while fielding questions from journalist Matt Doran outside UM events, only speaking after calling the police outside a Lennox Head conference.

Mr Benhayon and daughter Natalie filmed the Channel 7 crew on their mobile phones while they remained inside their Audi.

When a lone police officer arrived, Mr Benhayon said he was expecting a "squadron” before being escorted inside the venue.

Throughout the program, Mr Doran spoke with former partners of UM "students” who became estranged as a result of UM's teachings and the daughter of Judith McIntyre, who bequeathed $1.4 million to Mr Benhayon's cause as she was dying from cancer.

Sarah McIntyre said her dying mother became "a true believer almost straight away” after meeting Mr Benhayon.

Mr Doran travelled to UM's hub in the UK, where an apparent recruitment event was being held after a Supreme Court jury found Mr Benhayon was "the leader of a socially harmful cult” during the unsuccessful defamation case he brought against blogger Esther Rockett.

When Mr Doran asked those present whether they were aware of the jury's findings in the defamation case, he and his camera crew were asked to leave.

Asked to respond to the jury's verdict, which followed a three year court battle and also held Mr Benhayon as a "charlatan” and "vilifies people with disabilities”, Ms Rockett said their decision was "vindicating”.

"They got it right,” she said.

"That's all that mattered.”

The Northern Star has approached Mr Benhayon for comment on numerous occasions.

