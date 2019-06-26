United they stand on the Gold Coast

PREMIER LEAGUE: Former Alstonville player Jason Campbell is playing with Gold Coast United in the NPL Queensland soccer competition.

THERE is a Far North Coast flavour at Gold Coast United with former Lennox Head players Jackson Boyd and Zander Guy joining the Queensland Premier League side.

Both players were added to the roster last week and will play in the same team for the first time in nine years.

They have linked up with Alstonville's Jason Campbell and Lismore Workers junior Tommy Miller, while Jarrah Hall-Hart is on the bench.

Boyd, Guy and Miller all played in the same Football Far North Coast representative team as juniors.

Guy joins United after a stint at Logan Lightning FC, where he took out the Football Queensland Premier League's 2018 Young Player of the Year award, in a season that included 14 league goals.

He is no stranger to the National Premier League, having previously made 11 senior appearances for Olympic FC in 2017 before joining Logan.

The switch to Olympic FC came after 90 NPL outings as a junior for the Palm Beach Sharks and Gold Coast City.

"I'm excited to be joining United. I want to test myself at the next level,” Guy said.

"I spent most of my teenage years playing on the Gold Coast and know lots of the lads so the transition has been easy.

"I grew up playing with Tommy Miller so I feel at home around the squad, which is a big plus.

"I'm looking forward to working hard and making a positive contribution on the pitch and around the club.”

Boyd has come across as a mid-season switch from Palm Beach and is a promising goal keeper.

"It's easily the toughest decision I've had to make in football by far,” Jackson said.

"Being deep into the season with the team and myself being captain, the decision to leave Palm Beach and sign with United was something that weighed extremely heavily on me.

"You just never know what's ahead or how many chances like this you'll get.”