UNITED THEY STAND: NRRRL team of the decade
NORTHERN United will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League first grade with a gala night at Lismore Workers Club next Saturday.
They will name a team of the decade on the night. Sports editor Mitchell Craig names a team of the best players he has seen in that time.
Fullback, Roy Bell
There was no better player in the competition between 2009-2011 when he was a livewire at fullback, he pulled off some freakish tries that are still talked about to this day.
Wing, Bill King
Still at the club and has been a prolific try-scorer over three seasons having crossed the tryline 33 times.
Wing, Brett Kelly
He had the ability to play any position in the backline and could score a try from anywhere on the field to win a game.
Centre, Clarence Kelly
Played in the 2009 grand final on the wing and has been one of the best centres in the competition since then.
Centre, Fred Waters
Returned to the club this season and is best known for his skilful performances in the early days when the team was at its strongest.
Five-eighth, Willie Hammond
He guided the team with passion and they might not have made the grand final in 2009 or had early success without his leadership.
Halfback, Evan Hickling
Still one of the best halfbacks in the competition with his ability to read a game and pick the best options around him.
Prop, Les Roberts
Played more games than any other front rower at the club and has been involved in the top teams before leading the club through some of its leaner years.
Prop, Dave Fernando
Big motor and helped the team to finals against some of the better forward packs like Grafton Ghosts and Murwillumbah in the early days.
Hooker, Jamahal Roberts
One of the longer stints at the club between 2010-2016, he rarely missed a game in that time and rejoined the team this season.
Second row, Alwyn Roberts
Turned his attention to coaching this year and can still produce a whole-hearted performance as one of the best players in the competition.
Second row, Djaan Jarrett
Hits hard in defence and has also coached in recent years. He was born deaf but never let that stop him from a long and decorated career in rugby league.
Lock, Grant Brown
Passion player, they were always a big chance of winning games with him in the team.