UNITED THEY STAND: NRRRL team of the decade

NORTHERN United will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League first grade with a gala night at Lismore Workers Club next Saturday.

They will name a team of the decade on the night. Sports editor Mitchell Craig names a team of the best players he has seen in that time.

Northern United fullback Roy Bell Marc Stapelberg

Fullback, Roy Bell

There was no better player in the competition between 2009-2011 when he was a livewire at fullback, he pulled off some freakish tries that are still talked about to this day.

Northern United winger Bill King. Nolan Verheij-Full

Wing, Bill King

Still at the club and has been a prolific try-scorer over three seasons having crossed the tryline 33 times.

Northern United winger Brett Kelly Marc Stapelberg

Wing, Brett Kelly

He had the ability to play any position in the backline and could score a try from anywhere on the field to win a game.

Northern United centre Clarence Kelly. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Centre, Clarence Kelly

Played in the 2009 grand final on the wing and has been one of the best centres in the competition since then.

Northern United centre Fred Waters. Marc Stapelberg

Centre, Fred Waters

Returned to the club this season and is best known for his skilful performances in the early days when the team was at its strongest.

Northern United five-eighth Willie Hammond. Marc Stapelberg

Five-eighth, Willie Hammond

He guided the team with passion and they might not have made the grand final in 2009 or had early success without his leadership.

Northern United halfback halfback Evan Hickling. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Halfback, Evan Hickling

Still one of the best halfbacks in the competition with his ability to read a game and pick the best options around him.

Northern United front-rower Les Roberts. Marc Stapelberg

Prop, Les Roberts

Played more games than any other front rower at the club and has been involved in the top teams before leading the club through some of its leaner years.

Northern United front-rower Dave Fernando (No 8). Mireille Merlet-Shaw

Prop, Dave Fernando

Big motor and helped the team to finals against some of the better forward packs like Grafton Ghosts and Murwillumbah in the early days.

Northern United hooker Jamahl Roberts. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Hooker, Jamahal Roberts

One of the longer stints at the club between 2010-2016, he rarely missed a game in that time and rejoined the team this season.

Northern United player Alwyn Roberts passes out the ball during the game against Cudgen at Crozier Field in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Second row, Alwyn Roberts

Turned his attention to coaching this year and can still produce a whole-hearted performance as one of the best players in the competition.

Northern United second rower Djaan Jarrett Marc Stapelberg

Second row, Djaan Jarrett

Hits hard in defence and has also coached in recent years. He was born deaf but never let that stop him from a long and decorated career in rugby league.

Northern United lock Grant Brown. Marc Stapelberg

Lock, Grant Brown

Passion player, they were always a big chance of winning games with him in the team.