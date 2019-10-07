United they stand at soccer carnival

PINK POWER: Emily Godfrey and Lucy Croft battle for possession at the Oceania Cup soccer carnival at Alstonville.

A LATE goal sealed a 1-0 win for Gold Coast United in the open women's final of the Oceania Cup soccer carnival at Alstonville on Sunday night.

Mullumbimby product Deeanna Thompson kicked the winning goal against the Alstonville Open A team at Crawford Park.

It was a big effort from the young host team which was unbeaten until the final.

Gold Coast finished the two-day carnival having scored 17 goals in six games and having only conceded two.

Co-captains Jazmin Bertuzzi (Dunoon) and Resse Donnelly (Mullumbimby) were part of the United team, which won the National Premier League Under-18 girls title this year.

They were always going to be hard to run down after a 2-1 win over Brisbane United on Saturday.

"There is a trophy at the end of it but the girls are also here to experience a new environment and build their confidence,” Gold Coast coach Joe Repic said.

"As a coach I like to step back and let them take control once they get going.

"All that is asked of them after a long season is that they stay motivated and work for each other.”

It was seventh annual Oceania Cup carnival for female teams from U12s up to open women.

There were plenty of teams from south-east Queensland, while others came from Sydney and Tasmania.

Alstonville soccer club runs the event and has built it up around volunteers.

"We've gained a lot of momentum in recent years. People know about us and we're firmly established in the calendar,” event organiser Matt Wiltshire said. "Our volunteers are a pretty special group. It's a big job and very much still run by the Alstonville club.”