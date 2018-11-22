Menu
NEW SIGNING: Byron Bay Wildcats midfielder Zoe Corbett has joined Gold Coast United.
United front for FNC soccer stars

by Mark Guy
21st Nov 2018 11:00 PM
GOLD Coast United has signed another Far North Coast soccer player with Zoe Corbett the latest addition to the women's squad for 2019.

The Byron Bay Wildcats central midfielder is part of a growing list of players from FNC who will test themselves in the National Premier Leagues Queensland competition.

She joins Ellie Fryer, Britt Hargreaves, Hollie Jarrett, Keea Parrish and Deenna Thompson who have all played juniors or premier league on the FNC.

While Gold Coast coach Michael Cook is quick to acknowledge the growing importance of the region for supplying players for his squad, he's as quick to emphasise that it is the ability and qualities of these players that are key.

According to Cook, "Zoe showed me more than enough during trials to fully warrant selection”.

"I spend a lot of time talking to all players throughout the trials and was impressed by the type of person Zoe is,” he said.

"While ability is central so is attitude and she brings a positive vibe to the squad as well as loads of talent.”

Corbett, 23, began her soccer journey in Brisbane before a move to Albury/Wodonga where she played for Melrose FC.

After a successful stint in the regional summer league team she was invited to play for the Melbourne Victory NTC.

In 2016 she returned north, linking first with Gold Coast female powerhouse Broadbeach United and then with Byron Bay.

"Zoe's another player who has been tearing it up in northern NSW,” Cook said.

"She's a very welcome boost to our midfield, combining a great tenaciousness in defence with being very comfortable in possession.

"Zoe will hurt opposition midfielders both with and without the ball and I expect her to have a great season for us.”

Corbett made the decision to trial for United encouraged by her Byron Bay coach John McKay.

"I've played against Keea (Parrish) when she was at Lismore Thistles but other than that I don't know many of the girls,” she said.

"They've all welcomed me in though and already made me feel a part of the team which I'm grateful for.”

Lismore Northern Star

