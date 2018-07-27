Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Clive Palmer’s Townsville council bombshell

by CLARE ARMSTRONG
27th Jul 2018 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BILLIONAIRE Clive Palmer has announced his United Australia Party will contest the next local council election in Townsville.

Mr Palmer said the party had resolved at an interim national executive meeting to contest the next election, due to be held in 2020.

"Townsville is an example of how poor local government has destroyed an economy," he said.

"The region has so much potential but needs guidance from its local government.

"It is time to draw a line in the sand and fight back, which is what the United Australia Party vows to do."

 

Mr Palmer said he believed the Council had created a negative environment resulting in an “unprecedented” lack of confidence from the business community. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Mr Palmer said he believed the Council had created a negative environment resulting in an “unprecedented” lack of confidence from the business community. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Mr Palmer said the current Townsville City Council and the Queensland Government had "no idea" how to create or save jobs.

"The region is suffering from the loss of Tiger Airlines' Melbourne to Townsville service, accounting for some 23,000 visitors on top of losing weekly international flights to Bali,'' he said.

"This is a negative endorsement from business resulting from damaging comments made about Townsville by the mayor and her administration."

Mr Palmer said he believed the council had created a negative environment resulting in an "unprecedented" lack of confidence from the business community.

"In the coming months and years, the United Australian Party will put in place a powerhouse team to rejuvenate Townsville," he said.

"A revolution is coming."

Related Items

clive palmer politics townsville united australia party

Top Stories

    Kimberley director's 'bizarre' move before collapse

    premium_icon Kimberley director's 'bizarre' move before collapse

    Business QUESTIONS are being raised about the 'unusual' conduct of senior management at Kimberley Kampers before the business went into sudden liquidation this week.

    'Utter nightmare': Business ruined, family 'destroyed'

    premium_icon 'Utter nightmare': Business ruined, family 'destroyed'

    Council News Business owner appeals for protections for government subcontractors

    End of an era as Lismore car industry stalwart retires

    premium_icon End of an era as Lismore car industry stalwart retires

    Business "I will miss the people, the community and the staff"

    Soccer legend Tim Cahill takes time out on the North Coast

    premium_icon Soccer legend Tim Cahill takes time out on the North Coast

    Soccer He opens up about the World Cup and his plans for the future

    • 27th Jul 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners